A new update is live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and it’s full of bug fixes and light on content.
There’s no new content at all in the patch and the alterations are all seemingly “under the hood” type changes as opposed to anything that will immediately affect the game and how it’s played.
One of the most notable changes is that Operator challenges now specifically indicate which Operator needs to be used to progress. Previously, players were unsure which Operator needed to be used to finish a challenge because it wasn’t noted on the challenge itself.
Overall, this is a light update compared to some of the other ones that the game has seen since it was released just over a month ago. CoD: MW feels like a work-in-progress at times, and with more updates expected, it’ll be a group effort for the foreseeable future.
You can check out the full list of patch notes below:
General fixes
- Fix for the R9-0 Smoothebore not appearing correctly in-game.
- Fix for the “Smooth Dominator” not appearing correctly in-game.
- Fix for the “Heat Cycle” weapon not appearing correctly in-game.
- Fix for a bug where equipping the “Old Wounds” LMG could cause an error, kicking players out of the menu.
- Operator challenge descriptions have been updated to indicate that a specific Operator must be equipped in order to complete the challenge.
- If you reached a new rank while in the middle of a match and perform the criteria to complete a challenge you just unlocked, progress would not show in the UI until you entered a new match. We’ve done some backend work to help improve this.
- Fix for Objective 2 of Mara’s Operator Mission showing a placeholder name ‘Desert Work’ for the reward.
- Fix for Wyatt’s Calling Card appearing with the incorrect rarity.
- Fix for the Cluster Strike’s missiles getting stuck on surfaces without detonating and playing looping audio the remainder of the match.
- Fix for exploits in Special Operations: Survival.