A new update is live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and it’s full of bug fixes and light on content.

There’s no new content at all in the patch and the alterations are all seemingly “under the hood” type changes as opposed to anything that will immediately affect the game and how it’s played.

One of the most notable changes is that Operator challenges now specifically indicate which Operator needs to be used to progress. Previously, players were unsure which Operator needed to be used to finish a challenge because it wasn’t noted on the challenge itself.

Overall, this is a light update compared to some of the other ones that the game has seen since it was released just over a month ago. CoD: MW feels like a work-in-progress at times, and with more updates expected, it’ll be a group effort for the foreseeable future.

You can check out the full list of patch notes below:

General fixes