Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch adds Free-for-All to Quick Play filter

A new hotfix is live on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and it adds some minor changes to the game, Infinity Ward revealed on Reddit today.

The patch was a server-side fix, which means that it’s already been deployed and players won’t have to download any updates to play the game.

Included in the minor patch is the ability to play Gun Game with four-player parties and the addition of Free-for-All to the Quick Play filters menu.

For players who enjoy Headquarters and Hardpoint, the overhead spawn-in camera has been removed to help avoid extra map knowledge being given out where it was otherwise unnecessary.

Finally, the patch had a number of general fixes, including a “fix for various boosting and out of bounds exploits,” as well as a minor adjustment to Spec Ops difficulty.

The full patch notes can be found below:

What’s new

Allowing up to four-player parties in Gun Game.

Moving FFA to the Filter menu.

Fixing join in progress for FFA to prevent finding late-progress matches.

Turning off spawn cameras for Headquarters and Hardpoint.

General fixes