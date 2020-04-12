Minnesota RØKKR upset Empire in semifinals of online 2020 Call of Duty League Dallas Home Series

Dallas and Chicago both won't be in the grand finals.

The Dallas Empire weren’t able to defend their virtual home turf this weekend.

The Minnesota RØKKR eliminated the Empire from the 2020 Call of Duty League Dallas Home Series today with a 3-1 victory in the semifinals. Minnesota got their revenge after Dallas beat them in the grand finals of the Los Angeles Home Series last month.

When these two teams faced off in the L.A. grand finals, Dallas started the series with a 250-181 win on Rammaza Hardpoint. But today, Minnesota opened the match by taking that same map 250-222 behind a 38-kill performance from Assault.

The Empire, known for their Search and Destroy play, responded by dominating Piccadilly SnD 6-1.

The next two maps in the series—Gun Runner Domination and Hackney Yard Hardpoint—were also repeated from the L.A. showdown between these two teams. Minnesota won both of these maps in L.A., and they followed suit today.

Gun Runner Domination was close once again. Last time, Minnesota won 158-149. Today, the RØKKR earned an equally-narrow 153-143 victory to take a 2-1 series lead.

In L.A., Hackney Yard Hardpoint went down to the wire. But today, Minnesota heavily outslayed Dallas to win 250-196. GodRx and SiLLY dropped 38 and 36 kills respectively to lead the RØKKR to the 3-1 series victory.

Minnesota will take on the Florida Mutineers—who upset the Chicago Huntsmen earlier today—in the grand finals of the Dallas Home Series next on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel.