Minnesota RØKKR signs Spanish Call of Duty Challengers team

The Minnesota RØKKR has announced the signing of a Spanish Call of Duty Challengers team, which will now become known as RØKKR Academy.

RØKKR Academy’s roster is comprised of Juan “JurNii” Antonio González Muñoz, Alejandro “Lucky” López, Adrian “MettalZ” Serrano, and José “ReeaL” Manuel Fernández, all of whom are Spanish natives. The trio of JurNii, Lucky, and MettalZ competed for Team Heretics during the Black Ops 4 season and were contracted to Call of Duty League teams during the inaugural season in 2020.

A new power is rising across the sea. Welcome RØKKR Academy, our Challengers team.



Un nuevo poder se esta levantando en el otro lado del océano. Bienvenidos RØKKR Academy, nuestro equipo de Challengers. pic.twitter.com/Nj5q78bR4Q — Minnesota RØKKR (@ROKKR) February 14, 2022

MettalZ started for the Toronto Ultra at the Launch Weekend in January 2020 before being benched. He was brought back into the starting lineup in April before again being benched a few months later. Lucky also represented the Ultra, although he did not start in a CDL match for the team. Similarly, JurNii spent the entire season as a substitute for Atlanta FaZe and instead competed in Challengers with AF Academy.

ReaaL, who is 18 years old, is playing in his first season on the Challengers circuit. After dominating the Spanish National Gaming League Masters Division last year with Mav3ricks Gaming Club, ReeaL had to wait until December to be eligible to compete in Activision-sponsored events. Since teaming up with JurNii, Lucky, and MettalZ once he turned 18, ReeaL has already seen great success.

The Spanish team has won four of the first five online European Challengers Cups this year and they still finished in second place in the tournament they didn’t win. The team also qualified for the first stage of the European Challengers Elite league, where they finished atop the eight-team table with a 6-1 regular-season record.

RØKKR Academy are set to compete in the $41,000 Elite playoffs, which begins tomorrow.