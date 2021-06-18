Minnesota ROKKR rock New York Subliners with quick 3-0 victory in Call of Duty League Stage 4 Major

The Minnesota ROKKR took it to the undermanned New York Subliners with a 3-0 win in the last match of the Call of Duty League Stage Four Major’s opening day.

Minnesota were dominant this series. Led by Priestahh and Standy, Minnesota took advantage of the Asim-less Subliners and never let their foot off the pedal in a dominant showing. Priestahh posted 1.26 K/D, including an 11-1 statline on Raid Search and Destroy. But Standy, playing in the first LAN series of his professional career, was the star of the show with a 1.47 K/D throughout the series’ three maps.

Minnesota has been an up-and-down team so far this season, but Priestahh and Standy were incredible in the series’ lone Search and Destroy map, posting a combined 17-4 statline.

GGs NYSL won 3-0! Lan is DIFFERENT, a lil too much that series. Can’t wait for our next match! #ROKKR #PlayAsOne — Standy (@Staaandy) June 18, 2021

It always felt like New York had a hill to climb without Asim in their lineup and after this loss drops them to the losers side of the bracket, it feels like a mountain awaits. Even when they had solid setups, Minnesota were able to break them with relative ease. Aside from HyDra, who recorded a 1.02 K/D, New York’s entire lineup struggled with slaying numbers. Both Clayster and Decemate posted 0.77 series K/Ds.

Minnesota is back in action tomorrow at 6:30pm CT when they take on the CDL’s top team, Atlanta FaZe, for a chance at top three in the major. New York has a day off and will return on June 19 at 12:30pm CT. They will face the winner of the Florida Mutineers vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas matchup.