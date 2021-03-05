Minnesota RØKKR, Paris Legion knocked out of 2021 Call of Duty League Stage One Major

Two more teams have been eliminated from the Call of Duty League’s Stage One Major after the second day of matches.

The Paris Legion and Minnesota RØKKR were bounced from the double-elimination tournament in a tie for ninth place, which means neither team received any prize money for their efforts. Unlike the Seattle Surge and London Royal Ravens, however, the Legion and XXX earned 10 CDL Points.

After two sweeps in the winners bracket, Paris kicked off their series against the Florida Mutineers in losers bracket round two. The Legion dominated the opening Hardpoint, but they failed to finish off the Mutineers in the remaining three games.

Related: Guerrillas upset LA Thieves in 2021 Call of Duty League Stage One Major

Paris jumped out to a 4-1 lead on Miami Search and Destroy before allowing Florida to win five consecutive rounds and the map. On Checkmate Control, the Legion's defense crumbled in round five despite winning their two previous defensive rounds. And in the final map of the series, Paris, who led 223-170 at one point late in the game, were outscored 80-16 over the final two hills in a loss on Raid Hardpoint.

Last-second heroics from the Florida @Mutineers as they take the series 3-1! #F3arTheDeep@ParisLegion exit Major I with a 9th/10th place finish. pic.twitter.com/6ySxTPS3f7 — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) March 4, 2021

The next series, Minnesota RØKKR vs. Toronto Ultra, became the second match in the Major to go to a fifth game. The Ultra, who beat the Royal Ravens in five games, pulled off an upset to keep their losers bracket run alive.

In somewhat predictable fashion, Toronto took both Hardpoints, while the RØKKR won the first Search and Destroy and the Control. The big surprise came on Miami Search and Destroy, where the Ultra, a team with a 5-5 record in the game mode, dominated Minnesota, who had a league-best 6-1 Search and Destroy record heading into game five.

It’s the #StrengthInTheNorth!@TorontoUltra send Minnesota @ROKKR packing from the Major I! Toronto advance to play the LA Thieves tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/iD65Mi05pE — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) March 5, 2021

With Minnesota's loss, Group A teams have lost all five matches played against Group B teams so far in the Major, according to CDL global competition ops senior manager Alex Penn. The Dallas Empire, New York Subliners, and Los Angeles Thieves can end that streak tomorrow.

Group B 5-0 Group A 👀#CDL2021 — Alex Penn (@alexpenn) March 5, 2021

Now that the RØKKR and Legion are out, they will only be able to watch on as the remaining eight teams compete for the $500,000 prize. The Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas kick off tomorrow's matches at 2pm CT.