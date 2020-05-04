Lirik starts his return to Call of Duty: Warzone by crashing a helicopter

It’s been a few weeks since Lirik has dabbled in Call of Duty: Warzone. But today, he returned to the game for some rounds and it got off to a wonderful beginning.

Lirik has been enjoying other games for a while, including everything from VALORANT to Minecraft and random games voted on by his subs. But before that, he had been playing and enjoying Warzone for a few weeks.

On this lovely Monday, Lirik was craving some battle royale games, so he jumped into Warzone with random teammates. And those random teammates were immediately treated to the Lirik experience.

Lirik landed on a helicopter and took off flying to begin the game—and the fun began. He started spamming incorrect buttons while trying to descend but instead switched seats in the chopper. With no pilot, it took a nosedive into a tree and Lirik immediately downed himself.

It’s an honest mistake—we’ve all forgotten a keybind, especially after not playing a game for a month. But with Lirik, it’s always comedy since his chat erupted into laughing emotes, as it often does during his stream.

Lirik will hopefully remember his keybinds as he continues to fill with random teammates. Otherwise, he could be in for a bumpy day of Warzone.