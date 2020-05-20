Lirik falls victim to infamous Call of Duty: Warzone supply drop glitch

It’s now common knowledge that supply drops in Call of Duty: Warzone can be deadly if you stand underneath them as they drop. But that wasn’t exactly the case during Lirik’s latest livestream today when he was the latest victim of a murderous care package.

Lirik called in a loadout drop while playing Warzone today. After waiting for it to drop, he approached it to loot it like anyone normally would. But then, tragedy struck.

As he walked up to the loadout drop, he suddenly died. After already winning his Gulag earlier in the game, Lirik’s match came to an end prematurely. He finished 25th in the match.

The streamer was flabbergasted, letting out an exasperated chuckle before exclaiming “Umm… what?” The chat, of course, was cracking up with laughter, as you’d expect.

This sort of glitch has been popping up in the game for months. For whatever reason, care packages and supply drops are a bit wonky in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

What seems to have happened is that the loadout drop landed on a curb and the game, for some reason, didn’t think that it had fully landed yet. Lirik learned the hard way that things aren’t always what they seem in Warzone.