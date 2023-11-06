Leaker claims 5 guns coming to MW3 in season one, including a favorite from 2009

The arsenal will only grow from here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s gargantuan roster of guns, 114 at launch, will only grow with time. That will begin in December with season one, which will have five new guns, according to leaks.

CoD leaker @el_bobberto, formerly known as BobNetworkUK, spilled the beans on the five new weapons potentially coming within the period of MW3’s first content season, which is set to begin sometime in early December.

5 guns for #MWIII Season 1:



Launch:

– RAM-7 (AR)

Real Name: IWI Tavor X95

– TAQ Evolvere (LMG)

Real Name: FN Evolys

– XRK Stalker (Sniper)

Real Name: Cadex CDX-50 Tremor (i think)



Reloaded/1.5:

– HRM-9 (SMG)

Real Name: Beretta PMX



ARX160 is probably the fifth (can't confirm) pic.twitter.com/9bCjOjsvkd — bob. (@el_bobberto) November 5, 2023

According to Bob, season one will add two new assault rifles, one SMG, one sniper rifle, and one LMG. Gamers in the Twitter replies seem to be most excited for one weapon in particular, though, as it’s appeared in multiple CoD titles in the past.

The RAM-7 was in the original Modern Warfare in 2019 and was known as the TAR-21 in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. It was a favorite in the elder game and had its fans in the recent titles. Bob says its in-game name in MW3 will be the IWI Tavor X95.

Three guns will be available at the launch of season one (IWI Tavor X95, FN Evolys LMG, and Cadex CX-50 Tremor sniper rifle) and two more will come in January’s Season One Reloaded update (Beretta PMX SMG, and potentially the ARX160 assault rifle), according to the leaks.

It appears that MW3 will have a shocking number of weapons when all is said in done in the new CoD title since MW3’s arsenal includes every gun available from 2022’s MW2, and that also includes Warzone. With already over 100 weapons to choose from, and potentially three to five new guns coming in each season, the number will likely be approaching 200 by the time the next CoD comes around in 2024.

MW3’s multiplayer and Zombies modes fully launch this Friday, Nov. 10. Season one will likely begin on one of the first two Wednesdays of December, either Dec. 6 or 13.