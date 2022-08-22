A Call of Duty Warzone player has found a secret high-tier loot area in the Pacific Island map Caldera, stumbling upon top-tier kill-streaks, weapon, and blueprints that can turn the tide of every battle royale lobby.

The player has thoughtfully shared this sneaky spot for all to see.

What was once an incredibly dangerous advantage for the Warzone player in-the-know is now accessible and soon to be common knowledge for every CoD grinder.

Image via Activision

Redditor ‘LebSonny’ shared his knowledge of high value loot zones (HVLZ) on the Warzone subreddit, disclosing that the area isn’t listed as a HVLZ on the map when there are only three areas listed.

LebSonny spilled the beans and told Redditors he believes Power Plant is an area that drops some of the best loot.

As far as Warzone fans understand, there aren’t any specific reasons as to why the loot-rich area isn’t listed. However, with this knowledge, CoD players now have the chance to sneakily start off with a bang in the battle royale.

Other Warzone fans have called this area “underrated” and Dot Esports is expecting the secret area to be filled with fights soon enough.

This loot can easily help players win matches. It’s an incredibly effective strategy to land in these spots (or nearby if there are too many people) and claim the high-tier loot.

Season 5 is close at hand, and will introduce recognizable characters from previous CoD storylines, bring more updates to Caldera, and add new multiplayer modes and new weapons to keep CoD players coming back for more.

Veteran players should expect impactful changes to Caldera, including new threats of lava pouring down Peak POI and explosions all around the current Warzone map.