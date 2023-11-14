Is the Golden Enigma camo bugged in MW3?

Similar to most Call of Duty titles, Modern Warfare 3 features a whole gamut of different cosmetics for players to enjoy, including a special Golden Enigma camo that can be unlocked through Zombies mode.

The skin has quickly become popular, boasting bright colors and elegant gold trimming that make players feel like they’ve acquired a skin that can only be held by the most dedicated players in the game. But there has been an ongoing problem that has prevented players from picking up this skin altogether.

Is the Golden Enigma camo bugged?

Patience is a virtue, especially with bug fixes. Image via Activision

Unfortunately, the Golden Enigma camo is still broken and most players are not able to unlock the skin just yet due to a tracking problem connected to one of the two challenges that are required.

The challenge in question has to do with gaining 100 zombie eliminations through one Zombies session, which can be tricky to complete by itself. But this new bug causes multiple different loadout configurations to break the tracking for zombie kills, preventing any zombie kills in the session from counting toward the 100 eliminations for the camo.

Luckily for any Zombies enjoyers who are trying to unlock the cosmetic, the bug is already being investigated by the developers, as seen on the official Treyarch Trello board. There should be a fix for this bug in the next few days. But until then, you might need to either experiment with different weapon loadouts or wait for an announcement on CoD‘s updates Twitter account.