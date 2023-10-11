Is Modern Warfare 3 on Xbox Game Pass?

Ever since Microsoft’s blockbuster $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard was announced back in 2021, one prevailing question has emerged amongst everyone regardless of their level of knowledge of the deal: Is Call of Duty coming to Game Pass?

Microsoft’s acquisitions over the past few years have bolstered the Xbox catalog and subscription service, and the idea of a franchise like Call of Duty coming to Game Pass was so significant, it was one of the reasons Sony tried to stop the deal from happening, while also prompting government regulatory groups like the US FTC and the UK CMA to step in.

As of the beginning of October 2023, the full release of Modern Warfare 3 is fast approaching, and the deadline for the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal to be finalized is happening even sooner. Does that mean that MW3 will be coming to Game Pass?

Will MW3 be on Game Pass?

Modern Warfare 3 will not be on Game Pass when it launches on Nov. 10, and there’s a strong chance that the game won’t be coming to Game Pass during its annual life cycle. However, it’s not completely impossible for the game to eventually make it to Game Pass, perhaps before the end of 2024.

Not yet, but maybe soon. Image via Activision

Activision Blizzard confirmed via an Oct. 9 statement that MW3, as well as Diablo 4, will not be coming to Game Pass in 2023, meaning it won’t be available as a Game Pass day one release. The company did state it is anticipating to begin adding games from its catalog to Game Pass “sometime in the course of next year,” meaning 2024.

However, the UK CMA’s final report on the Microsoft acquisition states that Call of Duty likely won’t arrive on Game Pass until 2025 at the very least.

While Activision Blizzard mentioned the still-needed regulatory approval of the Microsoft purchase in its statement, the lack of new Call of Duty releases on Game Pass is more likely due to the ongoing deal between Call of Duty and PlayStation. The current deal is set to expire in 2024, which means a new Call of Duty this year won’t release early or exclusively on Game Pass.

Depending on when that deal expires, while also depending on the new deal signed between Sony and Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for the foreseeable future, it’s not impossible for MW3 to come to Game Pass in the second half of 2024, perhaps in the buildup to the reveal of the 2024 installment in the franchise. However, it is unlikely.

