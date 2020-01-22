Infinity Ward investigating Modern Warfare corruption error when downloading update 1.13

Another great Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update has been marred by bugs and issues.

Today’s update version 1.13 introduced new playlists, extra loadout slots, and the Crossbow weapon. But an issue downloading the patch is severely impacting the player experience. Infinity Ward is investigating the problem, offering a temporary fix to the frustrating bug.

Infinity Ward on Twitter We’re currently investigating an issue where players are getting an error prompt informing them their data is corrupt or did not download properly. Please do not select either option, but please hard close your application. Thank you for your patience while we work on this issue.

“We’re currently investigating an issue where players are getting an error prompt informing them their data is corrupt or did not download properly,” according to the Infinity Ward Twitter. “Please do not select either option, but please hard close your application.”

Almost immediately after the update went live, Modern Warfare players posted pictures and complaints on Reddit that showcased the error.

NEW UPDATE ERROR: im ded r/ModernWarfare is the developer-supported, community-run subreddit for the Modern Warfare community. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a first-person shooter video game developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. It is the sixteenth primary installment in the Call of Duty series.

The prompt claims that the “data is corrupt or didn’t download properly” and says players “must reset [their] rank and unlocks” to continue. Infinity Ward advises against selecting “yes” or “no,” but rather hard-closing the game instead.

Senior communications manager Ashton Williams commented on the Reddit post, asking players to offer their Activision IDs in an effort to get to the bottom of the issue.

This article will be updated as the story develops.