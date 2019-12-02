Infinity Ward developer claims that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare "overhaul" was fake

Joe Cecot, co-design director of multiplayer at Infinity Ward, informed Call of Duty fans yesterday that the rumored Modern Warfare “overhaul” was a faked statement to help bring attention to the game.

Instead of a huge update or system overhaul, the team has elected to implement one or two updates a week with season one coming soon.

Joe Cecot on Twitter @Psythr Overhaul was a fake statement to get attention. We are constantly updating the game at least once a week, sometimes twice. Season 1 incoming. Also bye 🙂

Rumors first began circulating in November when Ashton Williams, senior communications manager at Infinity Ward, tweeted that the team was “finalizing notes for ‘the big update.'”

Ashton Williams on Twitter Finalizing notes for “the big update” you all keep asking about. ☺️ Notes are a little over two pages long. Lots of good stuff in here.

Since then, players have been waiting for the “big update.” But Cecot has seemingly confirmed that the overhaul was a ploy to bring attention to the game.

This isn’t the first time that Call of Duty developers have taken back their word. Several fans compared Infinity Ward’s “announcement” of an overhaul to Sledgehammer’s false promises with Call of Duty: WWII.

Activision dropped microtransactions into WWII on Nov. 17, 2017, allowing players to pay real-world money for CoD Points, a form of in-game currency that could be exchanged for random supply drops.

Players could play through multiplayer matches to earn supply drops, but the community felt that the amount of time to earn a drop was too long. Soon enough, players who used CoD Points were gaining an advantage, which sent the community into an uproar.

The developers behind WWII chose to launch the game with only nine core multiplayer maps, a decision that also led to the quick downfall of Sledgehammer’s boots-on-the-ground CoD.

Former studio head Michael Condrey left Sledgehammer Games along with co-founder Glen Schofield in February 2018 to take executive positions at Activision.

Season one of Modern Warfare is expected to kick off on Tuesday, Dec. 3.