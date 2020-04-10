Infinity Ward brings back Trios for Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone headed into season three just a few days ago, introducing new content for both the base Modern Warfare game and the battle royale mode, along with four-person squads. Surprisingly, the developers elected to remove the trios mode as well, which has prompted a tide of negative feedback from the community.

Fortunately, Infinity Ward has listened to the demands and has brought back trios into the playlist. The return of trios is now live across Warzone.

🚨A playlist update is rolling out now across all platforms! We’ve added BR Trios back into #Warzone!🚨 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 10, 2020

A previous data mine of Warzone revealed that the introduction of four-man squads in season three had been in the works for a while now. The option for duos was also discovered, but Infinity Ward has yet to make it available for the shooter. It’ll likely debut some time later, so the player base will be able to choose freely just how many squadmates they’ll like to have.

Warzone has been a resounding success for Activision, reaching an impressive 30 million players in less than two weeks. It’s helped Modern Warfare to have over 2.4 billion hours played since its launch in October, which includes the Warzone surge.

Season three is now live in Warzone, along with the option for three people to team up and strive for the helicopter pickup.