Infinity Ward addresses feedback from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s second beta weekend

With week two of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta in the books, Infinity Ward reached out to the community to show that it’s listening.

Infinity Ward senior communications manager Ashton Williams addressed fans in a Reddit post yesterday, documenting all of the feedback that the developers are looking into before the game’s official release.

Image via Infinity Ward

As expected with any game in beta testing, Modern Warfare had some hiccups that need to be resolved prior to shipping out.

One of the most common, and most frustrating, errors makes it difficult for players to find a match as a party.

“After completing a match as a party, some players are unable to find a new match and are stuck in the matchmaking lobby,” Williams said. “We’re still looking into this issue, but in the meantime, disbanding your party and joining back up is a temporary solution while we work on a fix.”

This error was prevalent during Modern Warfare’s first beta weekend as well and still hasn’t been solved.

Players also encountered some visual bugs, such as blurriness when aiming down sight (ADS) or in the PC’s matchmaking screen. Xbox players may have experienced screen tearing on their character and weapon models, too.

Some gameplay issues during beta testing included the suppressed M13 still using normal audio sounds, doors not opening or closing as intended, and inconsistent spawning. PC players were also unable to chat with console users during matches.

PC users who were running into unexpected crashes can submit their experience on Infinity Ward’s support thread.

Infinity Ward may have some refining to do before Modern Warfare’s Oct. 25 launch, but it looks like the FPS may revitalize the series.