‘I just had enough of Crim’s s**t’: Clayster sheds light on 2022 CDL departure from Subliners

The Clayster and Crimsix duo—one of the most successful partnerships in Call of Duty esports history—came to an abrupt end in 2022 when they were playing under the New York Subliners banner. A lot has been said since then, but it wasn’t until Aug. 24 that Clayster shared more details about his departure from NYSL.

The Subliners benched Clayster in March 2022, replacing him with PaulEhx amid a putrid start to the new Call of Duty League (CDL) season. New York also benched Neptune and brought in KiSMET later on in May before winning the Pro-Am Classic the same month.

Shortly after the tournament, Crimsix and Clayster began trading words online in another lovely instance of CoD drama. Crimsix said Clayster had a bad attitude, and Clayster said that Crimsix was “trashing” him for months. Now, more than a year after the breakup, Clayster explained in an interview with The Exclusive Podcast why he was benched by NYSL.

“I just had enough of Crim’s shit,” Clayster said. “I went on this monologue for 15 minutes about how he’s making us all feel, about the pressure he’s putting on all of us, the way he talks to all of us, [and how it] makes me feel uncomfortable.”

Clayster thought Crimsix would hear him out due to how long they had known each other, but according to him, all that Crimsix said was that Clayster was a “selfish motherfucker.”

Clayster also claimed that members of the NYSL organization told him they knew how Crimsix was toxic and were going to get rid of Crimsix, but much to Clayster’s surprise, the Subliners chose to bench him instead of Crimsix.

“I got benched for a bullshit reason because they were scared of Crim,” Clayster said.

It appears that any beef between the two CoD legends has been squashed, though, as Crimsix jokingly responded to Clayster’s comments, saying “It’s true @Clayster, I said to them, “I’m 260.” Clayster replied, “You were about to pile drive them from the top rope.”

While the three-time world champs have seemingly made up, it’s a shame for CoD esports that the partnership between Clayster and Crimsix finished on such a sour note. After all, they were a part of the Complexity dynasty in Black Ops 2 in 2013 and won a CDL Championship together under the Dallas Empire banner in 2020, with each earning their illustrious third ring.

Clayster played for the Las Vegas Legion this past year and is searching for a team for the next CDL season, while Crimsix retired in August 2022 and has since become a sim racing driver for FaZe Clan.

