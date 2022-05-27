How does the Warzone Underground Fast Travel system work? All Minecart stop locations

The Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Caldera map is a massive playable area that can be tough to travel, especially with other enemies around. Crossing open spaces leaves players exposed, resulting in frustrating kills that could be avoided.

But Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded introduces a new underground fast travel system that is an effective way to move around the map quickly and quietly.

The new underground transit system in Caldera is one of the best ways to move around the map by avoiding the surface. There are 14 transit stations across the map that lead to at least one other area accessible by metal hatches in the ground. Seven of the transit access points are located in the Nebula Five bunkers, while the other seven are located in key locations. Players can find the nearest access point on their in-game map.

How the Warzone Underground Fast Travel system works

Image via Activision Blizzard

Access points

Arsenal

Docks

Runaway

Ruins

Mines

Peak

Beachhead

Lagoon

Airfield

Fields

Sub Pen

Power Plant

Capital

Resort

Screengrab via Activision Blizzard

How to use the transit system

Using the new transit system is easy. Find the underground door with a green light above it to travel to another point of interest. The light above the door will glow red if there is danger on the other side, like a waiting enemy or gas. If the light is off, that means you cannot use the cart at this time. Press the interact button near the door to open it, and enter the area to prompt a small cut scene as you teleport to the new area.

Some locations, like Airfield, Fields, and Mines offer multiple routes to other locations, providing helpful options. Make sure you activate the right door when using the transit system to avoid teleporting to the wrong location.