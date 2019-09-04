How to watch the TST x Code Red Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Pro-Am

The Davis “Hitch” Edwards-led TST x Code Red Pro-Am Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout tournament begins today with a $5,000 prize pool up for grabs.

The tournament is expected to start today at 2pm CT. The duos haven’t been decided yet, but the draft will begin an hour before the tournament goes live.

The tournament features esports and streaming celebrities including Twitch superstar Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm, Call of Duty caster Clint “Maven” Evans, OpTic Gaming CEO Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez, and FaZe Clan sniper Austin “Pamaj” Pamajewon.

The BoomTV tournament is hosted in collaboration with the Team Summertime content trio led by Hitch.

Fans can watch this tournament from the point-of-view of anyone competing in the tournament.

Arguably the best player in the tournament is Call of Duty professional player Matthew “FormaL” Piper, who’s known for his incredible sniping ability and precise aim. But he’ll face tough competition from OpTic Gaming coach and skilled veteran Tyler “TeePee” Polchow.

The best Blackout players will be going head-to-head in a battle to decide who’s the champion. If the tournament is a success, fans can expect more to follow in the Call of Duty offseason.