How to watch the Totino’s Black Ops Brawl $20,000 Cold War Invitational

What do you get when you combine Totino’s Pizza Rolls and Call of Duty? A $20,000 tournament on Twitch.

The Totino’s Black Ops Brawl: $20,000 Cold War Invitational kicks off tomorrow, Nov. 24 in the newest CoD game. Black Ops Cold War will be privy to some intense action for some pretty sweet dough (money, not pizza).

Call of Duty League casters Maven and Merk will host the event, surely while eating pizza rolls and having a fantastic time—and getting some good commentary practice for the upcoming season.

Confirmed participants in the tournament include:

Tommey

Symfuhny

Censor

TeePee

Swagg

Nameless

Hitch

Crowder

How to watch the $20,000 Totino’s Black Ops Brawl

The event takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 2pm CT. The main stream for the invitational will be Totino’s Twitch channel, where the action will be commentated.

The participants will also be streaming their POVs, too. Those can be found within the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Twitch directory.