How to watch the MFAM Gauntlet $50,000 Warzone tournament

The main event for the MFAM Gauntlet tournament series is going down today.

The Call of Duty: Warzone tournament, featuring some of the top pros and streamers in the game along with pro athletes, has $50,000 up for grabs.

Teams of four will squad up in Quads and try to dominate, racking up the most kills and wins to score points along the way to the big prize. The teams will play for four hours and count their five best games toward their score.

Some of the top talent that will be competing includes:

TeePee

Attach

Aydan

CouRageJD

Crimsix

TimTheTatman

Gotaga

JKap

Enable

King Richard

Mutex

Symfuhny

Vikkstar

WarsZ

How to watch MFAM Gauntlet $50,000 Warzone tournament

The action takes place on June 29 at 3pm CT. You can find most of the streams for the tournament in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Twitch directory.

Some of the action can be seen on the MFAM Gauntlet Twitch channel, but you can watch the perspective of its participants for a better view of the fight.

Some players will also be streaming on YouTube, so that directory will have a few competitors too.

All of the information about the MFAM Gauntlet can be found on its official website, including leaderboards, the bracket, and more.