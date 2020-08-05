How to watch the Call of Duty: Warzone Toronto Ultra $100,000 Payout tournament

The Call of Duty League’s Toronto Ultra are hosting a $100,000 Warzone tournament today, featuring some of the top players in the game.

Teams of three will squad up in Verdansk to duke it out in Warzone’s new season five update, which opened up the roof of Stadium, added a train that travels around the map, and shook up the meta with new floor loot and Gulag loadouts.

With $100,000 up for grabs, the competition is sure to be intense. Some of the participating competitors include:

TeePee

NICKMERCS

DrLupo

TimTheTatMan

Symfuhny

Methodz

DougisRaw

Vikkstar

and more

How to watch the Call of Duty: Warzone Toronto Ultra $100K Payout tournament

The action takes place on Aug. 5 at 2pm CT. You can find most of the streams for the tournament in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Twitch directory.

The main channel for all of the games is the Call of Duty Twitch channel, where the gameplay will be commentated by Puckett, Merk, Maven, and Lottie.

But you can also watch the perspective of its participants for a better view of the fight. Some players will also be streaming on YouTube, so that directory will have a few competitors too.