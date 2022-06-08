How to watch the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II worldwide reveal

The Call of Duty hype is continuing to grow into 2022 and the reveal of the next entry in the long-standing FPS franchise is finally here.

It seems like it’s taken forever, but the official worldwide reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is right around the corner. Infinity Ward is finally ready to unwrap some details on the sequel, showing off a trailer ahead of even more intel later this week.

A new video of campaign gameplay is scheduled to be revealed on June 9 at Summer Game Fest, so it’s full steam ahead toward the game’s release later this fall, with more information about the game’s several different modes and experiences expected down the line.

Here’s how and when you can tune in for the reveal of the new MWII.

How to watch the Modern Warfare II reveal

The worldwide reveal trailer for MWII will go live on YouTube on June 8 at 12pm CT. That translates to 1pm ET, 10am PT, 6pm BST, 7pm CEST, and 3am AEST on June 9. The link for the premiere can be found below.

MWII promises to be an explosive CoD title, acting as a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare. The campaign will feature several returning characters like Captain Price, Soap MacTavish, Ghost, and others, while the multiplayer looks to improve on the franchise’s foundations of addictive gameplay and fun with friends.

A new Warzone experience will also come sometime down the line after MWII’s release, currently being called Warzone 2. Both games are being built from the ground up on the same engine so as to help the developers continue to support them for years.

MWII is scheduled to release on Oct. 28 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in a return to the Steam platform.