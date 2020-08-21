It all goes down Aug. 26 in Verdansk.

It’s finally here. The worldwide reveal for the next title in the Call of Duty franchise, Black Ops: Cold War, is right around the corner.

The game was teased a week before the reveal, which will take place on Aug. 26 in Verdansk, according to CoD social media. It’s believed that a release date and the game’s platforms will be revealed.

𝚃𝚒𝚖𝚎 𝚒𝚜 𝚝𝚒𝚌𝚔𝚒𝚗𝚐, 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚍𝚊𝚗𝚐𝚎𝚛 𝚒𝚜 𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚕.



𝚆𝚘𝚛𝚕𝚍𝚠𝚒𝚍𝚎 𝚁𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚊𝚕 𝙰𝚞𝚐𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝟸𝟼. pic.twitter.com/Nflp2vEVBK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 20, 2020

It took a lot of work to get the teaser, which was unlocked by CoD community figures solving a week-long, convoluted, Cold War-themed ARG.

How to watch the Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War reveal in Warzone

All that we know so far about the reveal of Black Ops: Cold War is that it will integrate Verdansk somehow. This means that Call of Duty: Warzone will be the place to be on Aug. 26.

𝙺𝙽𝙾𝚆 𝚈𝙾𝚄𝚁 𝙷𝙸𝚂𝚃𝙾𝚁𝚈 𝙾𝚁 𝙱𝙴 𝙳𝙾𝙾𝙼𝙴𝙳 𝚃𝙾 𝚁𝙴𝙿𝙴𝙰𝚃 𝙸𝚃.



𝚅𝚎𝚛𝚍𝚊𝚗𝚜𝚔. 𝙰𝚞𝚐𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝟸𝟼. pic.twitter.com/CBxzAToM0H — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 21, 2020

Speculation is running rampant about what will happen and how the game will be revealed. Last week’s revelation of a nuclear missile under the map is a good hint.

The missile might take off and change the map or somehow reveal the trailer. Either way, if you want to be one of the first to experience the reveal, you should probably queue up inside Warzone.

Meanwhile, the PawnTakesPawn website, used in the ARG, now shows a film reel dated for Aug. 26, so a location inside the Warzone map might be revealed via that site.

Image via PawnTakesPawn.com

If you can’t be present inside of Warzone for the event, there will be plenty of people livestreaming it. The reveal will also most likely go up on YouTube not long after it’s out in the wild.

This article will be updated in the coming days if Activision or Treyarch reveals more information about how to enjoy the reveal.