How to watch the $20,000 MFAM Gauntlet Warzone tournament on July 15

The MFAM Gauntlet is back for another Wednesday Warzone tournament featuring some of the top content creators and even some pro athletes.

With $20,000 in prizing up for grabs, some of the best Warzone players in the world will be slaying out with intensity as they try to rack up the most kills possible.

This week’s tournament will be played in the trios format and it features the nastiest of the nasty when it comes to slayers in Call of Duty’s latest battle royale title.

Participants in the tournament include:

Aydan

Censor

HusKerrs

Jericho

GoldGlove

King Richard

NICKMERCS

Pamaj

Tfue

TeePee

TimTheTatMan

Symfuhny

Vikkstar

and more

How to watch the MFAM Gauntlet Warzone tournament

The action takes place on July 15 at 3pm CT. You can find most of the streams for the tournament in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Twitch directory.

Some of the action can be seen on the MFAM Gauntlet Twitch channel, but you can watch the perspective of its participants for a better view of the fight. Some players will also be streaming on YouTube, so that directory will have a few competitors too.

All of the information about the MFAM Gauntlet can be found on its official website, including the leaderboards, bracket, and more.