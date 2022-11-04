It’s officially tournament season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. In the preseason for the Call of Duty League, pros and content creators are free to team up for some tourneys—and one of the first big ones is coming soon.

Team Summertime is teaming up with BoomTV for a fun MW2 ProSim tournament on a Monday afternoon in November, and it should make for some solid CoD entertainment. With $60,000 on the line, the rosters are sure to be star-studded.

🌴 The ProSim Invitational, presented by @TST_live



📅 Nov. 7th @ 12PM PST

💵 $60,000 Prize Pool

🎟️ 5v5 Bracket

👥 8 Teams



Who's ready for the hottest #ModernWarfare2 action yet? pic.twitter.com/nKA6mUSn5V — BoomTV (@boomtv) November 3, 2022

For those unaware, ProSim is a special variant of CoD. It’s five-vs-five, different from the CDL’s normal four-vs-four structure, and players are restricted to which types of weapons they can use.

In traditional ProMod, it’s restricted to two assault rifles, two submachine guns, and one sniper rifle. Teams will have to designate roles within each squad, so there will be a game within the game each time the lobby starts up.

Confirmed participants are going to be rolling in over the weekend, but you can definitely expect a good mix of content creators and current and former pros to make up the teams heading into the event.

Here’s how to tune in for the epic invitational.

How to watch Team Summertime’s $60,000 MW2 ProSim Invitational

Image via BoomTV

The festivities begin on Nov. 7 at 2pm CT, and it will all be hosted by Team Summertime on OpTic Hitch’s Twitch channel. Outside of that main stream, the players themselves will all be livestreaming the event from their own perspectives, and those channels can all be found within the MW2 directory on Twitch.

It should make for a fun afternoon of competitive Call of Duty with CDL pros, former pros, and content creators all joining the fray for some ProSim excitement. And it might give us a minor taste of what to expect from MW2 as a competitive title when the CDL season begins in December.