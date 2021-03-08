How to watch Team Envy’s Jack Link’s Invitational $30,000 Call of Duty: Warzone tournament

$30,000 will get you a lot of beef jerky.

Team Envy and one of its sponsors, Jack Link’s, are teaming up for a $30,000 Call of Duty: Warzone tournament featuring some of the biggest names in streaming.

The duos tournament will take place with bracket play, featuring 16 teams playing through both a winners and a losers bracket, so the competition should take up a good part of the day.

The format for the event is a kill race, so teams of two will squad up together and try to get more kills in games of Warzone. The team with the most kills after their matches will advance in the bracket.

The team captains for the tournament include:

BobbyPoff

Sebas

LEGIQN

ZLaner

Swagg

Jukeyz

Destroy

Tommey

Rated

TeePee

Jordy2D

AverageJoeWo

SuperEvan

LuckyChamu

Rallied

NuFo

Here's how to watch the event.

How to watch Team Envy Jack Link's Invitational $30,000 Warzone tournament

The tournament begins on March 9 at 12pm CT and all of the action will be broadcast on the Team Envy Twitch channel. Fans can even participate by building a bracket for the tournament with a grand prize of $5,000.

If you'd like to watch the perspectives of the competitors, those can be found in the Call of Duty: Warzone Twitch directory when the event begins.