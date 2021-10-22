How to watch the Swishem $10K Tip-Off all-women’s Call of Duty: Warzone invitational

New York Subliners’ streamer SenseiSwishem will play host to an all-women’s Call of Duty: Warzone invitational, showcasing some of the top talent in the streaming and competitive battle royale game.

Thirty-two all-female duos will drop into Verdansk with the aim of coming out on top and taking home the biggest share of the $10,000 prize pool. The duos will play quads and try to outpace the other team in a kill race.

The @SenseiSwishem $10K Tipoff starts TOMORROW at 1PM EST, and major prize money at stake means major plays are inbound.



Everyone has their pre-game rituals, and @AimLab wants you to get yours going. 👀



Updates and where to watch ➡ https://t.co/2yftELmRda

The first-place team will take home $6,000, while second place earns $3,000, and third place will win a cool $1,000. That’s not bad at all for an afternoon of raising hell in Verdansk in a double-elimination bracket.

The full list of the participating duos can be found below:

Swish – Smixie

Dani – MissXRA

Brittney – kenzrosey

Mrs kerfuffle – MissMyranda

BossLady – Queenluvscake

Saskiacole – TiannaMercedes

Overgirl – JessieCooks

QueenShadows – QueenBitty

SamLovely – Winterellas

Shay – Qrissy

Peachy – NadiaAmine

Adore – AnnaNanner

Nxmy – horizem

Colliena – okLexi

NatalieInez – BritBratTV

Fivebyfive – shelbyVA

Kalei – Emilia

JulieRoll – Xundae

Flvnks – imAngelikaa

KindaLinda – Queenzy

DreadedWaifu – LauraYasmine

LegendOfTi – mariamSeva

YoYoMeg – rsitzAlpal

ItzDania – ShesRage

MN Mocha – SlayerBritt

Holly – Letty

AstaFlex – Emigspot

ItsNightmaare – devasaurus

C9Emz – GeoDaubs

Number1Girl – ChelseaQueso

SugarRushLive – AlishaKins

StellarAni – Breezus

Here’s how to tune into the action.

How to watch Swishem $10K Tip-Off Warzone invitational

Extremely excited to be putting this on for the amazing women in the warzone community! Who needs a captain spot? 👀 https://t.co/GNAl1JYgXG — NYSL Swish 👻 (@SenseiSwishem) October 13, 2021

The event begins on Oct. 22 at 12pm CT. You can watch the competition via Swishem’s Twitch channel or by checking out any of the other participating streams by heading to the Call of Duty: Warzone Twitch directory.

The leaderboard can be found on Boom.tv’s website for those who wish to follow along with the standings.