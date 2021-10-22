How to watch the Swishem $10K Tip-Off all-women’s Call of Duty: Warzone invitational

New York Subliners’ streamer SenseiSwishem will play host to an all-women’s Call of Duty: Warzone invitational, showcasing some of the top talent in the streaming and competitive battle royale game.
Thirty-two all-female duos will drop into Verdansk with the aim of coming out on top and taking home the biggest share of the $10,000 prize pool. The duos will play quads and try to outpace the other team in a kill race.
The first-place team will take home $6,000, while second place earns $3,000, and third place will win a cool $1,000. That’s not bad at all for an afternoon of raising hell in Verdansk in a double-elimination bracket.
The full list of the participating duos can be found below:
- Swish – Smixie
- Dani – MissXRA
- Brittney – kenzrosey
- Mrs kerfuffle – MissMyranda
- BossLady – Queenluvscake
- Saskiacole – TiannaMercedes
- Overgirl – JessieCooks
- QueenShadows – QueenBitty
- SamLovely – Winterellas
- Shay – Qrissy
- Peachy – NadiaAmine
- Adore – AnnaNanner
- Nxmy – horizem
- Colliena – okLexi
- NatalieInez – BritBratTV
- Fivebyfive – shelbyVA
- Kalei – Emilia
- JulieRoll – Xundae
- Flvnks – imAngelikaa
- KindaLinda – Queenzy
- DreadedWaifu – LauraYasmine
- LegendOfTi – mariamSeva
- YoYoMeg – rsitzAlpal
- ItzDania – ShesRage
- MN Mocha – SlayerBritt
- Holly – Letty
- AstaFlex – Emigspot
- ItsNightmaare – devasaurus
- C9Emz – GeoDaubs
- Number1Girl – ChelseaQueso
- SugarRushLive – AlishaKins
- StellarAni – Breezus
Here’s how to tune into the action.
How to watch Swishem $10K Tip-Off Warzone invitational
The event begins on Oct. 22 at 12pm CT. You can watch the competition via Swishem’s Twitch channel or by checking out any of the other participating streams by heading to the Call of Duty: Warzone Twitch directory.
The leaderboard can be found on Boom.tv’s website for those who wish to follow along with the standings.