How to watch the OpTic Gaming Black Ops 2 $25,000 throwback LAN tournament

Every year in October, there’s a period of downtime between Call of Duty releases where it’s time to throw it back to past titles.

That time is here again, and again, it’s OpTic Hitch and the rest of the Green Wall who are taking the lead and bringing a classic CoD to the forefront. As part of the team’s “The Off-Season” event at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, a Black Ops 2 event will bring together legends of CoD.

"The Off-Season" presented by Team Summertime



A retro-themed charity event focusing on raising money for suicide awareness & prevention @Movember | @Pringles | @JackLinks | @OpTic



October 15th & 16th



Hope to see you there 💚 pic.twitter.com/mL8otQ7pQL — OpTic Hitch (@hitchariide) September 8, 2022

Legends of the past will unite with current CoD GOATs to raise funds for the Movember men’s health charity, including Scump, BigTymer, MerK, Crimsix, KiLLa, Arcitys, and more. And they’re all going to be throwing down on the best competitive CoD title made to date.

Here’s how to tune in to watch some CoD legends face off in Treyarch’s masterpiece CoD.

How to watch the OpTic Black Ops 2 throwback LAN

Image via OpTic Gaming

The event kicks off on Oct. 15 at 11am CT with the first match of the event, featuring Team Scump (Scump, BigTymer, Arcitys, Prestinni) vs. Team KiLLa (KiLLa, Clayster, MBoZe, Methodz) facing off.

There are several events throughout the weekend, including a Super Smash Bros. Melee tournament, a number of Pokémon-related events, and more, so BO2 is only a part of the festivities.

As of now, there has been no announcement on where the event will be streamed. But since it’s hosted by Hitch, it will likely be found on his Twitch channel. It might also be found on the Esports Stadium channel as well.

OpTic Black Ops 2 throwback LAN confirmed teams

Here are all the confirmed teams for the event so far:

Team Scump

Scump, BigTymer, Arcitys, Prestinni

Team KiLLa

KiLLa, Clayster, MBoZe, Methodz

Team Envoy

Envoy, Crimsix, JKap, Aches

Team Karma

Karma, Rambo, MerK, Temp