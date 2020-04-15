How to watch KEEMSTAR’S Warzone Wednesdays event for April 15

KEEMSTAR’S Warzone Wednesdays tournament is back this week with another $20,000 on the line for some top content creators in Call of Duty.

Diegosaurs and HusKerrs will be looking to win yet again this week, asserting their dominance as the best team in the battle royale thus far. The duo won the first two Warzone Wednesday events, and then Diegosaurs won the third with JoshOG and Ninja after HusKerrs was unable to participate.

This week, the battle is in duos format, so the two will be looking to dominate a field that contains current former CoD pros and other top streamers.

How to watch Warzone Wednesdays

All of the action can be found streamed on the channels of participating players. This week’s roster includes top players like Clayster, TeePee, Ninja, NoahJ456, and Warzone monsters Diegosaurs and HusKerrs.

This week, the competition features duos and it begins at 3pm CT. These are the teams scheduled to play:

KYR SP33DY and SideArms

Ninja and JoshOG

KingRichard and Clayster

Tourva and Censor

SwaggerSouls and Grizzy

Trainwreckstv and Felo

Chica and Xposed

Symfuhny and DougIsRaw

Diegosaurs and HusKerrs

Vikkstar123 and Itz_WarsZ

NoahJ456 and Merk

Nadeshot and Cloakzy

NICKMERCS and Swagg

TaylorFritz and Wuskin

Aydan and TeePee

Castro1021 and Crimsix

You can find most of the streams in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Twitch directory. Some players will be streaming on YouTube, as well, so that directory will have some too.

There’s also a main stream on KEEMSTAR’S Twitch channel that will cover all of the games as a hub of sorts, complete with commentary.