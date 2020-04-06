How to watch KEEMSTAR’S Warzone Wednesday on Monday, April 6

Wednesday comes early this week with KEEMSTAR’S $20,000 Warzone Wednesday tournament on a Monday.
KEEMSTAR has moved up this week’s tournament due to the release of VALORANT’s closed beta on Tuesday, April 7. The hype will be real, with many Warzone streamers moving over to Riot’s FPS, so Warzone will be the focus today.
This will be the third week of Warzone Wednesdays, where teams of three compete to get the most kills in a set number of matches. It features high octane, fast-paced gameplay from some of the top slayers in the game.
How to watch Warzone Wednesday
A number of top streamers will be participating in Warzone Wednesday. Here’s a list of some of the people who are competing:
- Nadeshot
- TeePee
- Diegosaurs
- DougisRaw
- CourageJD
- Cloakzy
- NICKMERCS
- 72hrs
- JoshOG
- Ninja
- Summit1g
- Syndicate
The action can be followed on KEEMSTAR’s website, KeemPark.com, which has a leaderboard, the rules, and the main channel’s livestream embedded.
You can find most, if not all, of the streamers in Twitch’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare directory. Just browse the titles to see who’s in the tourney and you’ll be able to switch to any number of perspectives within seconds.