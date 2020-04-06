How to watch KEEMSTAR’S Warzone Wednesday on Monday, April 6

Wednesday comes early this week with KEEMSTAR’S $20,000 Warzone Wednesday tournament on a Monday.

KEEMSTAR has moved up this week’s tournament due to the release of VALORANT’s closed beta on Tuesday, April 7. The hype will be real, with many Warzone streamers moving over to Riot’s FPS, so Warzone will be the focus today.

Due to the new game coming out next week Tues that many of the streamers will be playing. We have moved #WarZoneWednesdays week 3 to this Monday coming up on April 6th!



Yes i know WW so far has been on Tues , Wens & Now Monday LMFAO! Dont bully me! Just trying to make this work pic.twitter.com/B0rKCbwjEZ — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) April 5, 2020

This will be the third week of Warzone Wednesdays, where teams of three compete to get the most kills in a set number of matches. It features high octane, fast-paced gameplay from some of the top slayers in the game.

How to watch Warzone Wednesday

A number of top streamers will be participating in Warzone Wednesday. Here’s a list of some of the people who are competing:

Nadeshot

TeePee

Diegosaurs

DougisRaw

CourageJD

Cloakzy

NICKMERCS

72hrs

JoshOG

Ninja

Summit1g

Syndicate

The action can be followed on KEEMSTAR’s website, KeemPark.com, which has a leaderboard, the rules, and the main channel’s livestream embedded.

You can find most, if not all, of the streamers in Twitch’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare directory. Just browse the titles to see who’s in the tourney and you’ll be able to switch to any number of perspectives within seconds.