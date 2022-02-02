How to watch the Hitch Hide ‘n Seek $25,000 Call of Duty: Warzone tournament

Come out, come out, wherever you are.

Team Summertime’s Hitch is always pushing the boundaries of fun Call of Duty tournaments—and his latest one is potentially the most entertaining idea yet.

Hitch and eFuse are teaming up for a Hide ‘n Seek tournament, which will feature 100 players hiding or seeking inside of Caldera. The huge map is rife for hiding spots and four seekers will have their work cut out for them trying to find 96 players who are hiding.

The event will feature a $25,000 prize pool, meaning that the best hiders in the game will be able to procure themselves a pretty solid payday for a Wednesday afternoon in February.

Warzone studs Newbz, Tommey, Aydan, and Almond will be the seekers, and 24 teams of four will try their hand at eluding the god squad in all of the buildings, fields, mountains, and houses that Caldera has to offer.

Here’s how to tune in for the show.

How to watch the Hitch Hide ‘n Seek $25k Warzone tournament

The tournament is set to go live on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 2pm CT. Hitch’s Twitch channel will be the main hub for the event. Hitch will be hosting with Team Summertime and probably cracking jokes and having a great time as usual.

The rest of the 100 competitors will be found inside of the Call of Duty: Warzone directory on Twitch. Simply visit the directory and browse through the live channels to find participants and watch whichever perspective you want to enjoy.