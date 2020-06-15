The event will benefit the Call of Duty Endowment.

A new Call of Duty: Warzone tournament, presented by Code Red, will take place on June 15 and 16, benefiting the Call of Duty Endowment charity.

Duo teams will face off in an attempt to rack up the most kills in bracket-style play, featuring many pros, former pros, content creators, and professional athletes showing off their skills.

The first-place team will have $10,000 donated in their name to the Call of Duty Endowment, with second place donating $6,000 and third place donating $4,000.

Some of the participants in the tournament are listed below:

TeePee and DougisRaw

Neslo and Sharp

Slacked and Ricky

Tommey and ItzWarsZ

Aydan and Mutex

GoldGlove and Meyers Leonard

Maven and Crowder

plus more

How to watch Code Red’s Call of Duty: Warzone charity tournament

The action takes place on June 15 and 16 at 3pm CT. You can find most of the streams for the Code Red tournament in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Twitch directory.

Some players will also be streaming on YouTube, so that directory will have a few competitors too.

The full bracket and all of the information about the tournament can be found on Code Red’s website.