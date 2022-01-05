How to watch BoomTV’s Code Red $25,000 co-ed Call of Duty: Warzone tournament

One male and one female content creator on each team will drop into Caldera.

BoomTV is back once again to help kick of the 2022 Call of Duty: Warzone online tournament circuit with a $25,000 co-ed competition.

Today’s tournament features 16 female captains and 16 male captains making up 32 duo teams that will face off in two-vs-two bracket play with both winners and losers brackets.

🚨$25,000 Code Red 2v2 Teams🚨@ZLanerOFFICIAL + @KaleiRenay



🪂 16 Female Captains/16 Male Captains

🤑 $25,000 Prize Pool + $5K in Bounties

📅 Jan. 5th @ 11AM PST pic.twitter.com/r6pd2qZLxY — BoomTV (@boomtv) January 4, 2022

With a $25,000 prize pool plus $5,000 more in bounties and incentives, top Warzone players from across the content creation spectrum will be dropping into Caldera looking to win kill races with their duo partner.

The list of confirmed duos so far includes:

ZLaner and Kalei

Aydan and Sweets

Tommey and BrittneyRaines

HusKerrs and P90Princess

Unrational and Swishem

Swagg and BossLady

Fifakill and Emzy

IcemanIsaac and KaraSolel

JoeWo and Natarsha

HollyyLive and FinessenTV

Newbz and QueenShadows

Almxnd and KenzRosey

Exzachtt and JessieCooks

and more

Here’s how and when to tune in to the festivities.

How to watch Code Red $25,000 Warzone tournament

BoomTV’s official Twitch channel will be the main hub for the event, as it usually is. There will be hosts and commentators jumping between perspectives to keep the entertainment flowing. The show will begin at 1pm CT on Jan. 5.

The bulk of the competitors can be found inside of the Call of Duty: Warzone directory on Twitch. Just browse through the live channels to see who’s dropping in for Code Red among the pubstompers and sweat lords alike.

All of the information about the tournament can be found on its page on BoomTV’s website.