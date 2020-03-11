How to unlock the VLK Rogue shotgun in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players have been spoiled with new weapons to play with in the game’s second content season.

After the additions of the awesome Grau 5.56 and Striker 45, Infinity Ward also dropped a new shotgun with the update that added Warzone to the game. The VLK Rogue is here and it’s ready to wreak havoc.

Screengrab via Activision

This new shotgun can be fully equipped with up to five attachments in a number of slots to help customize how it’s used. But first, you need to unlock it.

Unlike the Grau and Striker, this weapon isn’t unlocked by leveling up the season two battle pass. Instead, you’re going to have to work a little bit harder to get your hands on this new gun. And it’s going to take some more shotgun work.

Screengrab via Activision

To unlock the VLK Rogue, you’ll need to complete the challenge that comes along with it. The challenge is to get seven kills in 15 different matches while using a shotgun with five attachments.

The difficult prerequisite here is having a shotgun that has five attachments unlocked. Once you have that, equip all five and then get to work with it. You’ll need to play a lot of matches and do decently well in them to get it done. But once you do, the VLK is yours.

Small skirmish playlists like Shoot the Ship, Shoot House 24/7, and Shipment 24/7 will be great for this challenge. Get up close and personal with a fully-kitted shotgun and have some fun, and soon, the VLK will unlock.