How to unlock the Soulrender melee weapon in MW3

Slice and dice.
Published: Feb 6, 2024 09:49 pm
The Soulrender melee weapon coming to MW3 season two.
Image via Activision

Call of Duty’s first season of Modern Warfare 3 has come to a close, and as players begin to hype up season two, all eyes will be on the smorgasbord of content coming our way—including a sharp new melee weapon, the Soulrender.

The Soulrender looks more like a sword than your standard combat knife, but with plenty of other unique melee weapons like the Tonfa and the Karambit, we’re sure the Souldrender will fit right in when it arrives in season two. Here’s how you’ll be able to get your hands on the Soulrender in MW3 and Warzone.

How to get the Soulrender in MW3

A character wields a weapon outside an airport in Modern Warfare 3.
Did he use the Soulrender to cut off that arm? Image via Activision

Activision has yet to reveal how players will unlock the Soulrender in MW3 this season. We know for sure it will be available to unlock during season two, most likely when the mid-season Reloaded update arrives.

Unlike the BP50 assault rifle and the RAM-9 SMG, it isn’t available through season two’s Battle Pass. The official CoD blog for season two says the acquisition of the “ceremonial blade capable of razor-sharp cuts and deadly melee action in close-quarters combat” is redacted. It may arrive during the Reloaded midseason patch like the TAQ Evolvere LMG and HRM-9 SMG did in season one. It’s also possible players might be able to get it after completing a special event in the coming weeks, but that’s just pure speculation for now.

The Soulrender has a unique “guard stance” that, when held, allows the player to make a much faster slash that deals extra damage. We’re sure it will become a popular pickup alongside the Ninja Vest and many other additions to MW3 this season.

Nicholas Taifalos
Aussie Editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career as a commentator, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly CS:GO and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com