How to unlock the Minibak in Modern Warfare 2

The CoD gods have blessed us with another multiplayer bonanza. The newest iteration of the franchise has brought in a massive collection of weapons, maps, game modes, and customizable content for players to experience.

Activision giveth and it taketh away, however. Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer has had a series of issues, with features being removed due to wallhacks, game crashes, and gun progression not working correctly.

For those of you wondering, there is indeed another issue, but it’s intentional. For a game that is so wildly popular, there are bound to be several issues upon launch. Be thankful though, old games back in the ye olden days didn’t give players updates. So you were stuck with what you got.

The Minibak not unlocking is indeed a mighty pain, but there is a reason behind the madness in the early Modern Warfare 2 grind.

How do I unlock the Minibak in Modern Warfare 2?

To unlock the Minibak, players will have to progress through the Kastovia platform weapons. It’s a bit of a slog, but you’ll get through it in no time. Here are the break-points for each gun that you have to use on your path to the SMG:

Unlock the Kastovia 762 in MW2 (available at Rank 23).

Level the Kastovia 762 to level 12 — This will unlock the Kastov 545.

Level up the Kastov 545 to level 13 — This will unlock the Kastov 74-U.

Level up the Kastov 74-U to level 18 — This will unlock the Minibak.

Why is the Minibak not unlocking?

Image via Activision

The Minibak doesn’t follow the traditional method of progression; it actually requires a player to level up a different weapon before being able to unlock it.

You will not unlock the Minibak SMG by spending all your waking hours on the Vaznev-9K, so stop wasting your time—although that gun appears next on the Modern Warfare 2 platform, it’s not actually the right gun in the progress system. The Minibak Receiver can only be unlocked by reaching level 18 on the Kastov 74-U.

Understandably, people thought it was a glitch. The CoD devs clearly wanted to spice things up by creating a non-linear reward path, which only confused players. But as long as we get it in the end, no one will be arriving at their Texas headquarters anymore.

Now you can progress to your heart’s content, with your Minibak in hand.