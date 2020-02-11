How to unlock Lucky Strike blueprint in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4

PlayStation 4 players will have a chance to acquire the Lucky Strike blueprint in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare during season two.

The much-anticipated season two of Modern Warfare launches today and players can expect a lot of new content. Infinity Ward has slowly released new content into Modern Warfare since the game’s launch last year. Season one featured new maps, weapons, and cosmetics for players to enjoy. Season two will also introduce five new maps across all game modes and new weapons and operator skins. Players can also look forward to Simon “Ghost” Riley, a popular character from the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, making a return. PS4 players will enjoy a few exclusive pieces of content, however, like the Lucky Strike weapon blueprint.

The Lucky Strike LMG blueprint can be earned through an exclusive mission that’s like season one’s Jack Frosty blueprint. The weapon blueprint will provide a strong weapon without having to build it from scratch in the gunsmith menu. Once the Lucky Strike mission is available in the barracks, players just need to set the mission as active and complete the provided steps. Players will earn XP for every step completed and will be rewarded with the rare weapon blueprint.

PlayStation 4 players will also receive other exclusive content, such as the survival version of Azhir Cave.

Major updates are usually released around 12pm CT, so players should check back soon to start enjoying the new season.

All exclusive content will only be available on the PS4 until Oct. 1, 2020.