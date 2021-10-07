How to unlock the .410 Ironhide and Grav in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

The .410 Ironhide and Grav are the final two season pass weapons to be added in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War since the focus will shift to Call of Duty: Vanguard this winter.

Both weapons can be used in two different games, Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, so fans of either title will likely want to unlock them while they can, especially considering how new guns tend to enter the meta pretty quickly.

Image via Activision

The .410 Ironhide is a lever-action shotgun with “high damage at close range with an improved fire rate” and it is a “reliable two-shot kill with a short one-shot range.” Treyarch describes the Grav as a full-auto assault rifle with “fast firing with improved range,” while offering the “fastest bullet velocity in class with modest damage and moderate recoil.”

Here’s how to unlock both weapons.

How to unlock the .410 Ironhide and Grav in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

The .410 Ironhide is available at tier 15 of the season six battle pass, while the Grav is unlocked at tier 31. Both guns can be acquired for free simply by grinding the pass and leveling it up until the required levels are reached.

Screengrab via Activision

Whether you play Warzone or Black Ops Cold War, it doesn’t matter. Playing the games and earning XP will level up the passes and, eventually just by playing, you’ll gain access to both weapons so they can be used and leveled up themselves.

Once season six ends, there will be a challenge in-game to unlock both weapons via gameplay. Check back here for more updates once those challenges become available.