How to slide in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Movement is critical in Call of Duty. Outmanuevering enemies can help you easily win gunfights while knowing the best ways to navigate a map can make the difference between life and death. You can also pull off a few exciting moves once you know what you’re doing that can stun enemies in their tracks.

Every CoD title has different abilities, like diving or sliding, to help players move around. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has kept the sliding mechanic players know and love. New players might need to become more familiar with the sliding mechanic, so here is a quick explainer of how to slide in Modern Warfare 2.

Sliding in Modern Warfare 2

Sliding is simple. All you need to do is hold down the crouch button while sprinting, which is B on Xbox, O on Playstation, and C on PC. If done correctly, you’ll slide a short distance. This is a great way to get to cover or to surprise enemies. You can shoot while sliding, so consider this a valid option in gunfights.

Some players prefer using different buttons to slide, and the MW2 options offer a few ways to change your button layout. A popular alternative to the default button layout is tactical, which swaps the slide button with the melee button. Experiment with your settings to find the perfect way to slide in style.

Those are the basics of sliding in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, so get out there and slide into battle. Just remember your enemies have the same ability, and can use it to their advantage as well.