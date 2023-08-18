There’s nothing quite like grouping up with your pals and playing a special Call of Duty mission to help reveal the next game in the series.

Shadow Siege is Warzone’s best live event yet and the Modern Warfare 3 trailer it reveals at the end of its completion is also quite exciting for CoD players, especially those who lived through and played the original MW trilogy featuring the rivalry between Captain Price and Vladimir Makarov.

But there’s more to the event than just the reveal. There are rewards to be earned, and one of the rewards is found by intercepting five radio transmissions. How is this done? That’s why we’re here to help.

Here’s how to finish the intercept five radio transmissions challenge in Shadow Siege.

How to intercept five radio transmissions in Warzone Shadow Siege

Cover your teammates. Image via Activision

To intercept five radio transmissions in Shadow Siege, keep your eye on the ground when fighting enemies within the bunker in the final stage of the event. Konni Group enemies inside will occasionally drop an item called a Burner Phone.

Pick up the Burner Phone from the ground, and it will count as intercepting a radio transmission. You need to do this five times. The most important thing to note here is that all five Burner Phones must be picked up within the same round of Shadow Siege.

Other challenges, like the one to unlock the M13C, can be done across multiple rounds of Shadow Siege. But to complete the “intercept five radio transmissions” challenge, it has to be done within one round.

I had decent luck finding Burner Phones, so it’s not a difficult task. I just ran around the bunker and made sure to kill as many Konni Group AI enemies within the bunker as I could, and then checked the ground afterward. Enemies outside the bunker will not drop the Burner Phones.

Run around with your team killing as many enemies in the bunker as you can, as this challenge can be completed by a squad, so every teammate picking up phones counts toward your total.

Keep your eyes peeled for when the Burner Phones drop from the enemy and interact with it for some background lore behind the story of Shadow Siege, as well as to earn yourself a tier skip in the battle pass.

