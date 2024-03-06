How to get the V-R11 Wonder Weapon in MW3 Zombies

The Wonder Weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s Zombies mode are some of the best weapons you unlock. The V-R11 Wonder Weapon is likely on your list to track down, and finding it won’t be easy.

Like many of the other Wonder Weapons, the V-R11 takes a bit of knowledge to know where to look for it. You also want to have good luck to try tracking it down, as you won’t always get it. If you do get lucky, the V-R11 Wonder Weapon can be yours during a MW3 Zombies match, and you want to make the most of using this weapon.

How to unlock the V-R11 Wonder Weapon in MW3 Zombies

Gorm’gant appears as a big boss when attempting to escape the Dark Aether. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the V-R11 Wonder Weapon by opening mystery boxes, defeating Gorm’gant from the Bad Signal mission where you investigate an anomaly, or completing contracts during a MW3 Zombies match. However, the chances of looting one are low, which means even if you go through these processes, there’s a good chance you won’t earn it.

The mystery boxes are likely the easiest way to get a V-R11 Wonder Weapon, but it’s extremely unlikely to loot a V-R11 from them. Every time you pay to draw a weapon from a mystery box in Zombies, it randomly generates from every gun you could possibly loot. Expect to see a lot of standard weapons if you go down this route. You only want to use these if you have plenty of money you don’t need to spend on other upgrades.

The only contracts you can complete to get the V-R11 Wonder Weapon are the ones in the map’s center in the tier three zone or the Dark Aether region. These contain the toughest enemies and objectives for you to complete. I recommend going here when you have a full squad with you and multiple perks activated on your character. You don’t want to drop into this area immediately. You’re much better off grabbing advanced weapons and many armor plates to protect yourself before entering this location.

The final way to get a V-R11 Wonder Weapon is by defeating Gorm’gant, the big boss waiting for you in the Dark Aether. You can face off against Gorm’gant by reaching the end of this area. It’s not an easy boss fight, but if you and your squad manage to take it down, The V-R11 acquisition should appear during the Bad Signal mission, and you can loot it to use for the rest of your match, or you can loot it to use it in the next match if you do not equip it.

How the V-R11 works in MW3 Zombies

The V-R11 is unlike other Wonder Weapons in MW3 Zombies. Rather than unleash devastating destruction, it’s a helpful asset that you can use to transform enemy zombies into helpful mercenaries, turn enemy mercenaries into zombies, and fire on an ally player to make zombies ignore them for a short time. While it is considered a weapon, it’s more of a personal tool to help you battle large hordes. I find that using it along with a powerful primary weapon is a good combination.