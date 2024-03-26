How to get the Demonic Call Blueprint and Attachment in MW3

Have you ever wanted to rain fire down on your enemies in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3? If your answer is yes (and why wouldn’t it be) then getting the Demonic Call Blueprint and Attachment should set you up for a world of fun.

The process of obtaining a blueprint can change pretty drastically in every CoD game, but the Demonic Call Blueprint is one of the easier ones to unlock in MW3.

How to get the Demonic Call Blueprint in MW3

To get the Demonic Call Blueprint in MW3, you need to buy the Horsemen: War Ultra skin from the store. This bundle contains the Demonic Call Blueprint. If the bundle’s not available in the shop, keep an eye on the daily rotation since it can always come back.

Is the Demonic Call Blueprint worth it in MW3?

When you unlock the Demonic Call Blueprint, the question will switch to whether you like the BAS-B or not. If the BAS-B fits your playstyle, then the Demonic Call Blueprint will be worth the effort and you’ll definitely want to buy the bundle.

However, if you don’t like the BAS-B and avoid this MW3 weapon on a regular basis, this Blueprint won’t suddenly change your opinion of the weapon.

How to get the Demonic Call Attachment in MW3

If you’re after the Demonic Call Optic Attachment, you’ll need to level up the KVD Enforcer and DM56 weapons in MW3. If you’ve already achieved account level 25, you can also complete its respective Armory Unlock challenge to get the Demonic Call Reticle.

Once you unlock most of the weapons and attachments in MW3, your attention will naturally move toward multiplayer camo challenges. Zombies camo challenges should also provide you with plenty of skins and formidable tests of skill.

