How to get Arthur Kingsley in Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the next iteration in the iconic series, returning fans to a World War II setting. This time, players will witness the rise of the Special Forces as they fill the role of four different characters across four theaters of WWII. While fans still have to wait a few weeks to get their hands on Vanguard, they can unlock one of the upcoming operators early.

Arthur Kingsley, the leader of Task Force One and one of the main characters in Vanguard, can be unlocked early by digitally pre-ordering Vanguard. This unlocks Kingsley in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, allowing players to use the character weeks before everyone else. Digitally pre-ordering Vanguard also unlocks the Night Raid Mastercraft blueprint and the Frontline Weapons Pack.

Kingsley will be joined by three other characters in Vanguard’s campaign: Private Lucas Riggs, Lieutenant Wade Jackson, and Polina Petrova. Each character will have a unique story in a WWII theater, including the Western and Eastern Front of Europe, North Africa, and the Pacific. These characters will likely be available for use in Warzone and multiplayer. Vanguard’s multiplayer maps will also allow players to battle across these iconic locations.

It’s unclear if Kingsley will be available for purchase when Vanguard is released or if he’ll remain a pre-order bonus. If you’re set on collecting all operators or are a fan of this specific character, pre-ordering is the safe choice.

Players can pre-order Vanguard on the official Call of Duty website to reserve their copy of Vanguard and instantly enjoy the new character. Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released on Nov. 5.