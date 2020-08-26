How to get access to the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is coming to both current-gen and next-gen consoles, as well as PC, on Nov. 13.

Before the game launches, there will be a multiplayer beta test so players can get a chance to try out the new Cold War-era Call of Duty and all of the fun that will come with it, including new weapons and modes.

Black Ops Cold War’s beta will undoubtedly be a hot commodity this fall, so here’s how to make sure you get access.

How to get access to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta

To play the CoD: Black Ops Cold War beta, you need to pre-order a digital version of the game. The beta will be available on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. But Activision says the platforms are subject to possible change.

Activision’s deal with PlayStation is continuing in 2020, meaning that PS4 players will get as much as five days of early access to the beta whenever it goes live.

Physical pre-orders of the game aren’t entitled to any bonus content, including the beta, the Woods Operator pack, or the Confrontation weapons pack, according to Activision.

The beta’s dates haven’t been announced yet, so stay tuned for more information.