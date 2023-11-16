How to fix Your Profile Was Signed Out error in MW3

Modern Warfare 3 is the latest entry in Activision’s long-running FPS franchise. The game officially released on Nov. 8 for all platforms, there are still plenty of frustrating bugs lurking around, like the Your Profile Was Signed Out error.

Modern Warfare 3 players have reported a common bug that blocks you from entering into a multiplayer lobby. The error message will read “You Profile was Signed Out,” and you will be removed from the lobby and placed back at the main menu.

New and popular games are expected to have bugs at launch that will likely be swept up in future patches or hotfixes, but there are still a few methods you can attempt to fix this frustrating bug.

Modern Warfare 3 “Your Profile was Signed Out” error fix

This bug could prevent you from accessing both multiplayer and the Zombie game mode | Image via Activision

The first thing you should do after receiving this message is to check if anything on your end could have actually caused a sign out. You can start by checking your internet connection to make sure that you have a reliable, uninterrupted connection. If you suspect that this is your problem, then I would recommend restarting your router.

If your internet connection is secure, that I would urge you to restart your game if you are continuously facing this bug. You can also restart the platform that you are playing on, whether that be console or PC.

Unfortunately, there is no concrete fix for this annoying bug if you are regularly experiencing the problem. Like many other post-launch bugs, this error typically occurs whenever the game’s server experience stress from a large influx of players all attempting to enter in the game at once.

Given that Call of Duty is an immensely popular franchise and we are still only recently out of the game’s official release, you could experience this bug for that exact reason. If you are not experiencing any user side errors that could be causing this error message, then you might just need to wait out a developer update or patch.