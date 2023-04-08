How to fix the HILLCAT error in MW2

Many players have been trying to jump onto the battlefield in Modern Warfare 2 ever since the reveal of the game’s upcoming third season. From multiple new game modes, Resurgence on Al-Mazrah, and more, there are plenty of different experiences in-store when the new season begins later this month.

Related: The best LMGs in Modern Warfare 2

There are, however, quite a few players who have been running into an error called HILLCAT, which has stopped them from practicing their aim and preparing themselves for the grind. This error mainly affects those on PC, and as a result, has droves of fans searching for answers.

What is the HILLCAT error, and how to fix it

The HILLCAT error is a network-based error that prevents the player from successfully connecting to the game’s servers. Unfortunately, this means that there are only a few ways to possibly fix the issue.

First, players must check the current status of the Modern Warfare 2 servers since they could be experiencing some problems on the backend. The game’s status can be checked on Activision’s official online services page, where it will tell users whether or not there is a service issue plaguing the server at a given moment. Players can also check out Down Detector to see if there are any interruptions on the Call of Duty servers.

If the servers seem to be running smoothly, players can check their own internet connection to make sure that everything is connected on their end. If a player’s internet isn’t stable enough, it could cause the HILLCAT error to appear.

A final solution to the HILLCAT error could be to verify your game files through your game client so that any corrupt files can be removed and replaced. Players can also uninstall and re-download the game so that they have a fresh start.