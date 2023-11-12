Call of Duty’s Modern Warfare 3 has arrived, and players are finally getting amongst the action in multiplayer. However, some have come across numerous issues and error codes as the game went live and ever since, with the “Smith – Detroit” achievement error a common one.

Here’s how to fix the “Failed to Fetch Achievements Reason: Smith – Detroit” error in MW3.

Fixes for the “Failed to Fetch Achievements Reason: Smith-Detroit” error in MW3

You might just need to wait a while. Image via Activision

The Smith-Detroit error in MW3 occurs when communication between MW3 servers and the client breaks down, and as a result, the player’s CoD achievements cannot be displayed.

It’s a common issue that I’ve seen pop up when launching MW3 or after returning to the main menu when a game finishes, appearing just before I search for my next game. It’s not a game-breaking issue, and in most cases is something you can’t even control.

Nevertheless, if you’re seeing this issue constantly, there are a couple of fixes you can try.

Restart your game

A common fix for the “Failed to Fetch Achievements” error has been to simply restart the game. After quitting and reopening the game, let MW3 load fully before beginning to search for your next online game. Try and open your Profile and view your achievements; if you see them load up, all is good.

If not, you may have a network problem.

Restart or switch your internet connection

Ah yes, the old “turn it off and on again,” we meet again. Should the Smith-Detroit error continue to appear, resetting your internet connection may be required to remove the error entirely.

Switch off your modem or connection, wait a minute, then turn your internet back on and reconnect to it. Ensure MW3 is closed while you do this, and only reopen it once your connection has been fully restored. Open the game and see if the error appears.

Alternatively, if you have a second connection such as a mobile hotspot, connect to that instead and see if the issue arises. If not, it’s possible you have a problem with your main network. If the issue continues to occur, it may be account-related.

If you’re still constantly seeing this error, you may need to reach out to Activision’s support channels to establish a cause. Head to the Activision website and sign in (or make an account if you haven’t already).

Once there, you’ll be able to submit a support ticket and follow their FAQ to better determine why you’re seeing the MW3 achievement error.