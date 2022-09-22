How to fix Modern Warfare 2 beta ‘Connection Failed Puget-Altus’ error

An open beta is always a good chance for players to test out a new game and see if they like it. But it’s also a vital time for developers to make sure that the game works as intended—and for multiplayer games, if their servers are handling the strain of lots of players well.

Such is the case for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward’s newest entry into the CoD franchise. The open beta for the title has been incredibly popular so far and it’s set to welcome even more players this weekend as it moves from PlayStation-only to crossplay, with Xbox and PC players joining the fray.

With so many players all trying to access the game and play at the same time, it’s natural to see an error code pop up every now and again. One that’s been frustrating players is a message labeled “PUGET-ALTUS.” If you see this code up on your screen, you won’t be able to play, so being able to fix it is key.

If you’ve run into this error code and want to troubleshoot, check out the guide below for best practices on how to resolve the issue and get back into MW2.

Fixing the Puget-Altus error code in Modern Warfare 2

Puget-Altus is a connection error code, which means there could be two different problems that you’re dealing with: client-side issues, which you can usually remedy yourself, and the dreaded server-side issue, which is completely out of your control.

If your Puget-Altus code is a client-side issue, that usually means there’s an issue with the internet connection on your PC or console. The most tried and true method here is to simply make sure that you don’t have a lot of heavy bandwidth-consuming programs running at the same time you’re trying to play MW2. And if you’re still having connection problems, restart your internet modem.

On rare occasions, you might find that it’s a hardware issue, and resetting your console or PC by turning the power off and back on may also resolve the Puget-Altus error code.

If the problem ends up being server-side, there’s not much you can actually do about it until the server problems are resolved on Activision’s side of things. You can always go to its Online Services page to see if there are any reported issues for all platforms.