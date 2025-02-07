How to fix matchmaking cancelled in Black Ops 6

If you’re unable to queue for a match in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 due to a weird “matchmaking cancelled” error message, don’t worry. We’ll help you understand the error’s origin and how to fix it in no time.

Recommended Videos

Black Ops 6 welcomed a ton of new content with its season two update, including a new Zombies map, three new multiplayer maps, new multiplayer modes, and more. But imagine being stuck trying to fix an annoying error when you could be enjoying some fast-paced video game action with your friends after a long day.

If the notorious “matchmaking cancelled” BO6 error has been getting on your nerves, thankfully, we’ve got the answers you’re looking for, listed right below.

What does “matchmaking cancelled” mean in Black Ops 6 and how to fix

Fix matchmaking already. Image via Activision

The “matchmaking cancelled” error in BO6 may have multiple causes. It’s usually accompanied by an error message that reads, “One or more members of this party doesn’t have access to this feature.” As far as causes are concerned, it could be a temporary issue causing an account-related error, or just a server glitch. Alternatively, you may want to check if you own the content you’re trying to play.

At the time of writing, a free BO6 trial version has gone live, with restricted access to the game’s features. If you’re playing this trial version, you may face the “matchmaking cancelled” error code when trying to access the campaign mode. You can only access the multiplayer and Zombies modes with this trial.

Whatever be the cause, here are a few workarounds you can try to fix the “matchmaking cancelled” error in BO6.

Restart your console or PC

Many players who faced this error reported being able to fix things by simply rebooting their devices or relaunching BO6. If it’s a temporary account-related hiccup, this simple trick should work and get you back into the action in no time.

Check if you have got access to the game

Make sure you’re still subscribed to the plans you need to access BO6 on your platform. For example, some players were able to fix the error by tackling issues with their PS Plus subscriptions. If you’ve been playing the game using a Game Pass subscription, make sure that’s active.

If you had to refresh your subscription for some reason, make sure you sign out and log back in just to freshen your account credentials up. At the same time, make sure your friends have their subscriptions up and running too. If they don’t, you won’t be able to queue with them.

Check your network connection

Lastly, make sure your internet connection is up and running. Restart your router and modem if on a wireless connection, or switch to a wired connection if your network is too jittery. Talk to your ISP if there’s nothing you can do to fix your network’s tantrums.

Check if the servers are down

This is a common reason behind errors like “matchmaking cancelled” in Call of Duty games. Make sure the servers are up and running and that Treyarch isn’t working on a bug affecting the game modes you’re trying to play. You can check these under the official Known Issues page for BO6.

You may also see this matchmaking error if too many players are trying to queue at the same time. In this case, try queuing again after a minute or two.

If nothing seems to work, we recommend dropping Activision a detailed message for custom support.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy